Huh? Interracial Couple Fined After Home Was Vandalized With Racial Slurs

It’s been over a month since Heather Lindsay and Lexene Charles found the word “n*gger” spray painted on their garage door. While the city is ready for the interracial couple to remove the offensive slur from outside their home, Lindsay, who is white, and Lexene, her Black husband, have refused to do so if the matter won’t be handled properly. So now, they’re being fined a daily $100 by the City of Stamford.

From Stamford Advocate: “The City of Stamford has issued the couple a blight citation, which carries a $100 daily fine, for failing to remove or cover up the N-word in front of their home. Homeowner Heather Lindsay, who is white, said she won’t remove the racial slur from her garage door until authorities ‘do their job’ and ‘not just cover it up and sweep it under the table as they have done in the past.’ Lindsay said her home on High Clear Drive has been vandalized several times and at least three of her neighbors have yelled the N-word at her husband, Lexene Charles, who is black.”

The NAACP is now involved and according to the site, held a news conference outside of the couple’s home on Monday morning to speak on the racial incident and the city’s idiotic response. SA continues:

“For them to be called nig—-, it must be so hurtful that they can easily just erase the board and suffer within, quietly by themselves, and act like nothing happened,” said Darnell Crosland, legal counsel for the state NAACP. “And in fact, that’s what the Stamford police asked them to do. They were requested to take the sign down… and to just act normal, like nothing happened.” The attorney called on the Stamford Police Department to conduct a full investigation of the incident and assure the couple that they are safe. “What we want you do to is to go canvass this neighborhood and find out who did this,” Crosland said. “What we want you to do is to put a patrol car out here and act like you give a damn, and make sure these people are protected.”

All the while, authorities claim they are “fully investigating the case.” Click here for more on Lindsay and Lexene; we hope justice is served.