SMH: Racist “Monkey Chants” Brings Brazilian Soccer Player To Tears

A group of racist spectators made their presence known to a Partizan Belgrade player on Sunday. The unfortunate victim was 28-year old midfielder Everton Luiz.

During a game against Rad Belgrade, rival fans chanted racist remarks at Luiz and even had an insulting banner displayed. Though the banner was removed when a referee took it down, Luiz still had to endure the whole game with racist slurs.

By the end of the game Luiz responded with a crude gesture to the derogatory fans, causing some Rad players to confront him. A brawl quickly ensued according to BBC and a YouTube video below:

Luiz, who is Brazilian, has been playing for the Partizan Belgrade, a Serbian team, since last year and he was in tears after the incident.

He stated, “My family and I feel at home in Serbia and this is why I could not stop the tears after the game.” He continued, “I took 90 minutes of racist abuse and other insults from the terraces and thereafter I found myself in a cauldron of emotionless individuals who charged at me when they should have protected me. I want to forget this, refocus on football and urge everyone to say ‘No’ to racism.”

The Rads lost to Partizan 0-1. Such a shame that a great victory was compounded with hurtful antagonism.