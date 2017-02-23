Home > News

Watch: Off-Duty Cop Pulls Gun On Teenagers

...for being on his lawn.

Posted 5 hours ago.

ross094

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a video emerged of an off-duty cop pulling his gun on a group of teenagers right before firing it.

According to a press release by the Anaheim, California police, the incident began when the teenagers walked across the officer’s property on Tuesday at 2:40pm. A confrontation ensued and the press release states “a 13-year-old male is alleged to have threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, at which time the officer attempted to detain the male until APD arrived.”

However, multiple videos show there is more to the story. Not only does the off-duty cop hold on to the 13-year old, Christian Dorscht, after he’s asked multiple times to be let go, but Christian insists he confronted the officer after he heard him demand a “c*nt” get off his yard. See for yourself in the videos below:

The 13-year old was arrested for criminal threats and battery and a 15-year-old was arrested for assault and battery. The officer remains unidentified and free of charges.

Protesters took to the streets one Wednesday with Gaby Hernandez, a spokesperson for a group that organized the protest, saying they want the “immediate arrest” of the officer for “child abuse”.

Another protester added “If it would have been a [white kid] this would have never happened.” He continues, “White kids don’t go through this….only people of Mexican descent or black people.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as the protests and ongoing investigation continues.

