Rachel DolezaI’s Life Turned Into A Complete Disaster After Her Race Scandal

Things have fallen apart for her.

Posted 4 hours ago.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal became the face for challenging identity and beliefs when it was discovered that she was a white woman, living her life and identifying as a black woman.

After publishing a book, receiving major backlash and becoming the laughing stock of the Internet, Dolezal is now speaking out about her current life conditions, revealing that she is close to being homeless and is living off food stamps. She told the Guardian“I’m not going to stoop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it. I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be — to make them happy.”

As you may recall, the former NAACP leader stepped down from her position in Spokane, Washington, amid the scandal and was outed in June 2015 when her parents revealed she was not actually black. Dolezal says she applied for over 100 jobs and in her memoir titled In Full Color, due out in March, she claims she was turned down by 30 publishing houses before anyone was willing to print it.

She continued, “Right now the only place I feel understood and completely accepted is with my kids and my sister. The narrative was that I’d offended both communities in an unforgivable way, so anybody who gave me a dime would be contributing to wrong and oppression and bad things. To a liar and fraud and a con. The times I tried to explain more, I wasn’t understood more. Nobody wanted to hear, ‘I’m pan-African, pro-black, bisexual, an artist, mother and educator. People would just be like, ‘Huh? What? What are you talking about?'”

Dolezal hopes the book will “set the record straight” about her past and her upbringing. Will you be reading?

