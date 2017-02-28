Huh? Donald Trump Claims The ‘Race Card’ Was Used At The Oscars

Another day, another erroneous Donald Trump comment.

On Monday, the President of the United States stopped by Fox News for an episode of Fox & Friends and fired back at the criticism directed at him during Academy Awards. He said, “Look, it just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card. I’ve watched it for years.”

Trump continued, “I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card. In fact, I did much better than many other Republicans in the last election. I did much better with Hispanics, I did much better with African Americans, if I didn’t do better, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump also talked about his decision to skip the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, blaming his contentious relationship with the news media. He told Fox & Friends, “Over the years you make a mistake, I fully understand when they hit you. But when they make stories up, when they create sources, ’cause I believe that sometimes they don’t have sources, you know, the sources don’t exist, sometimes they do exist. I’m not saying all sources, but I do believe that a lot of the sources are made up.”

He added, “I believe a lot of the stories are pure fiction, they just pull it out of the air. Now, with all of that being said, I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do the dinner, that doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it next year but I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do it this year.”

As you may recall from his Twitter, Trump has attacked multiple legitimate news outlets in recent weeks such as CNN and the New York Times, labeling it “fake news” and “enemy of the people.”