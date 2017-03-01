James Harden Reveals Why He Couldn’t Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian

James Harden is not here for the tabloids. The Houston Rocket’s shooting guard got real in a candid interview with Sports Illustrated. One of the subjects up for discussion was his previous relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian.

The two dated for eight months in 2015, a year Harden now calls the “worst year” of his life. Along with fitness issues and a losing streak with the Houston Rockets, Harden had to endure the adamant paparazzi thanks to his famous girlfriend.

“‘I didn’t like all the attention,” he explained. He continues, “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that…it wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me.”

The skilled athlete called it quits with Kardashian when he realized the media attention was interrupting his game focus. He ensures, “I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Harden signed a four-year, $118 million extension with the Rockets in July 2016 and this season, the team is very successful. “I’m not worried about anything but hooping and that may be why I’m having this kind of success,” Harden proclaimed.

All power to anyone who knows when to cut off a distracting relationship — it seems like Harden’s decision is paying off.

