Could Oprah Be Running For President?

In an interview with David Rubenstein, Oprah reconsidered the idea of running for office in light of our current POTUS. She said, “I thought, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough, I don’t…and now I’m thinking…” Like Oprah, President Donald Trump has no political experience. You can see the full clip below:

Winfrey was a Hillary Clinton supporter during her presidential run in 2016. We can imagine her shock when Clinton lost to a billionaire reality star.

Oprah’s interview was the season two premiere of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations. She also talked about her 25 years hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show. She proclaims her purpose for the show was to let people know that “we really are more alike than we are different.” Such optimistic words considering the moves of our current president. Maybe Oprah should run for president. Who’s ready to start the campaign?

Also On Global Grind: