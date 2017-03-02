Watch: Mother Calls Her Ex-Husband and Murderer Of Her Children A ‘Devil In Disguise’

A 50-year old Detroit man, who admitted to killing all four of ex-girlfriend’s children, had to face her in court on Wednesday. According to M Live, Gregory Green killed 5-year-old Koi Green, 4-year-old Kaleigh Green, 19-year-old Chadney Allen and 17-year-old Kara Allen by gassing them with carbon monoxide in a Toyota parked in the driveway of their home. His ex-wife Faith Harris-Green sat in the courtroom, holding a folded printout with the words she intended to say to Green prior to his sentencing.

Besides the brutal murder of her four children, Faith has other reminders of her ex-husband’s abusive ways; she has a scar that runs from her left ear down to her chin from when he sliced her face with a box cutter and then shot her in the foot the night of the murders. Reports say that before killing the children and cutting Faith’s face, Green restrained his then-wife with zip-ties and duct tape in their basement. He then carried his sleeping daughters to the Toyota parked outside and used a hose to put carbon monoxide into the car. The children died of asphyxiation.

While in court, she addressed her ex without shedding a tear, telling Green that his plan to destroy her “didn’t work.” Judge Dana Hathaway told Green before issuing the prearranged sentence, “You’re utterly unemotional. Your actions are inconceivable and beyond understanding. You will never be released from prison … I convinced you will be in prison for the remainder of your life.”

Green was sentenced, in accordance with a plea deal, to a minimum of 47 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree murder, torture, felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. In exchange, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed charges of first-degree murder, which carry a mandatory life sentence. Before being sentenced, Green said in court, “Only God can judge. I do regret and I’m sorry for what has happened. All I’ve ever wanted was a God-fearing, helpful (mate) that would support me and be faithful no matter what. May God help them, help me, help us all.”

This isn’t the first time Gregory Green was sent to prison for a heinous crime. Back in 1992, he went to prison after fatally stabbing his previous wife and her unborn baby. He was released on parole for that conviction in 2010.

Check out the clip above of Green’s sentencing.