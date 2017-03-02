Say What? Beau Biden’s Widow Is Now Dating His Brother

Shonda Rhimes couldn’t write a juicier story than this.

According to Page Six, the widow of Joe Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, has started a romantic relationship with Beau’s brother, Hunter Biden, the former Vice President’s younger son. Sources say that after Beau’s May 2015 death due to brain cancer, his wife Hallie was so devastated that she found comfort in the arms of his Hunter, who is now separated from his wife, Kathleen.

The former Vice President confirmed the controversial relationship to Page Six, saying that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the couple. He revealed in a statement, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Hunter also released a statement, saying, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

No word on the status of Hunter’s divorce from Kathleen, but sources say the couple separated in October 2015, five months after Beau’s death.

