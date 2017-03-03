Home > News

So Cute! A Four-Year-Old Kentucky Boy Shaved Head To Match His African Friend

Find out how the pre-K student tried to trick his teacher.

Posted 12 mins ago.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Leave a comment

Besides pets, kindness and love in it’s purest form usually comes from children.

One 4-year-old Kansas boy recently proved that all the world really needs is love and acceptance. According to ABC, Jax Rosebush pleaded with his mother to have his haircut to match his black best friend’s in the innocent hope that their teacher would no longer be able to tell them apart.

Jax and his best friend Reddy Weldon are classmates in preschool together and reportedly became buddies instantly after they met. Five-year-old Reddy was adopted by his older brother from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 by local pastor Kevin Weldon and his wife Debbie. Jax’s mother, Lydia Stith Rosebush, was so amused by her conversation with her son that she posted about it on Facebook on Friday, turning Jax into a viral star. She wrote, “He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut. If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.” 

Lydia also gushed to reporters about her son’s innocence, saying, “It just struck me as funny that Jax doesn’t even notice that Reddy is a different color. When he describes Reddy he never mentions it. I thought with all the hate in the world today, we could use this lesson from an almost 5-year-old.”

 As for Reddy’s adopted parents, they are over the moon that their boy has settled in well. Pastor Weldon told reporters, “My sons do not look like me but we are family all the same. We share the same last name, love each other with all we have, and are a forever family. One day when I am gone, they will inherit all that I have and carry on our family name. It’s really cool to see that move on from our family right into his relationships with his friends. There’s an innocence children have that sometimes we lose. If we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing.”

Love always trumps hate.

african , Black , jax rosebush , kentucky , Love , race , reddy weldon , white

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading So Cute! A Four-Year-Old Kentucky Boy Shaved Head To Match His African Friend

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”