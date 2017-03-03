Home > Entertainment

Jesus Take The Wheel: Homophobic Theater Owner Refuses To Show Movies With Gay Characters

In another rendition of someone not being here for the queers, an Alabama theater owner refuses to screen the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie because of a gay character.

According to TMZ, the owner of Henagar Drive-In has reached his breaking point when Disney decided to include some queer representation in the movie. The owner refuses to “compromise on what the Bible teaches.”

He continued, “If we can not take our 11-year-old grand daughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”

Apparently, the owner only wants to show “wholesome movies” without sex, nudity, homosexuality, or foul language.

Well this cuts off some Friday night fun for a lot of over 21 crowds. I guess non-homophobic viewers will have to catch the Disney magic elsewhere. More business for another theater!

