Don’t Come For Don Cheadle On Twitter, He’ll Expose Your Racist President

Source: Colin McConnell / Getty
Actor Don Cheadle is going off about our current U.S. president and he seems to give zero cares if people are upset about it. Following a debate on Twitter about Russia’s alleged ties with the Trump campaign, Cheadle was accused by a user of “Trump-hating way before treason.”
Cheadle’s response?
The actor tweeted, “Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f*cked a n*gger…’ Did it for me…”
Wait, what? Many users responded to Cheadle’s accusations in disbelief, so he went on to explain himself further.
Cheadle even graced us with great sarcasm when a user tried to convince him that there’s no proof that President Trump is racist outside of his real estate endeavors.
Though Cheadle couldn’t be specific of when Trump’s racist question was asked, Cheadle tried to convince users in a final attempt.
I’m sure there’s people that still don’t believe Cheadle’s story, but whatever. One thing is clear and worth stating again — don’t come for Don Cheadle on Twitter. He has the time to expose racism.
President Trump has yet to reply to Cheadle’s statements.
Also On Global Grind:
Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
1 of 23
2. Beyonce and Blue Ivy...like mother, like daughter
Source:Instagram
2 of 23
3. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
3 of 23
4. Bey and Blue snuggle
Source:Instagram
4 of 23
5. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
5 of 23
6. Blue Ivy in pigtails
Source:Instagram
6 of 23
7. Blue Just Chillin'
Source:Instagram
7 of 23
8. Rihanna chats with Blue Ivy at the Grammys.
Source:Getty
8 of 23
9. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
9 of 23
10. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
10 of 23
11. Blue Ivy Playtime
Source:Instagram
11 of 23
12. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
12 of 23
13. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
13 of 23
14. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
14 of 23
15. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 23
16. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
16 of 23
17. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
17 of 23
18. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
18 of 23
19. Going up!
Source:Instagram
19 of 23
20. When your mom is Beyonce.
Source:Instagram
20 of 23
21. Bey & Jay PDA
Source:Instagram
21 of 23
22. Blue and Bey sending smooches
Source:Instagram
22 of 23
23. A family affair
Source:Instagram
23 of 23