Say What? Student Suspended After Being Called The N-Word And Other Racial Slurs

Posted 35 mins ago.

Kiyonna Anthony

Fifteen-year-old Micah Speed and his mother are not happy that a video of the teen being attacked has gone viral.

The video posted on Instagram appears to show an altercation between Speed and another student at Wake Forest High School on Friday. You can see one student pulling down another student from behind multiple times and one being grabbed by his backpack and thrown backwards while walking down a crowded hallway.

According to students at the school, it was Micah who pulled the other to the floor, however, he was defending himself against racial harassment that school leaders haven’t dealt with. He told ABC 11 that he wants everyone who saw the video to know he is not a violent person. Micah said, “I want to say I’m not a violent person. That’s not who I am. Everybody who’s known me and that knows me currently knows that I try to avoid confrontation and I usually laugh things off, but I was just pushed over the breaking point.”

He added, “He said things like. I need to name my son ‘Convict’ and ‘Crackhead’ because that’s what they’ll grow up to be. He threw the N-word around very loosely, said things that I looked like I bathed in coffee beans and dirt.” Speed was suspended 10 days due to the incident, but students protested after every period to show their support for him and asked school leaders to bring him back, causing his suspension to be reduced to 5 days.

The school district is currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a Change.org petition asking for the other student to be suspended has more than 1,300 signatures.

 

