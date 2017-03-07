Look: Twitter Is Ripping Into TrumpCare

Photo by

Home > News

Look: Twitter Is Ripping Into TrumpCare

The Republicans’ proposed health care bill to replace ObamaCare is hot off the press but gets cold reviews on social media.

Posted 20 hours ago.

Staff Writer

Leave a comment
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama

Source: Julie Dermansky / Getty

Many are using Twitter to shoot down the GOP’s long-awaited replacement to ObamaCare, which they finally unveiled Monday night. It’s been tagged #TrumpCare on the social media network

Russell Simmons called TrumpCare “a slap in the face” that will benefit the president’s wealthy friends.

California’s newly elected Democratic Senator Kamala Harris chimes in with a similar view:

Many, like activist Michael Skolnik, are predicting that the plan will fail.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is spearheading opposition to TrumpCare in the Senate, stated on Tuesday that the bill would lower taxes for the wealthy and harm women’s health.

Schumer added, via The Hill:

“With respect to women, TrumpCare would send us back to the Dark Ages. The bill is a winning lottery ticket for wealthy Americans – it removes an investment tax and a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.” 

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

New CBC Chair Vows To Fight Obamacare Repeal

GOP Confirms Trump Controversial Health & Human Services Nominee

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

health care , obamacare , TrumpCare

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”