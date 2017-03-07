Look: Twitter Is Ripping Into TrumpCare

Source: Julie Dermansky / Getty
Many are using Twitter to shoot down the GOP’s long-awaited replacement to ObamaCare, which they finally
unveiled Monday night. It’s been tagged #TrumpCare on the social media network
called TrumpCare Russell Simmons “a slap in the face” that will benefit the president’s wealthy friends.
California’s newly elected Democratic Senator
chimes in with a similar view: Kamala Harris
Many, like activist
, are predicting that the plan will fail. Michael Skolnik
Senate Minority Leader
(D-N.Y.), who is spearheading opposition to TrumpCare in the Senate, stated on Tuesday that the bill would lower taxes for the wealthy and harm women’s health. Charles Schumer
Schumer added, via
: The Hill
“With respect to women, TrumpCare would send us back to the Dark Ages. The bill is a winning lottery ticket for wealthy Americans – it removes an investment tax and a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.”
SOURCE: The Hill
SEE ALSO:
New CBC Chair Vows To Fight Obamacare Repeal
GOP Confirms Trump Controversial Health & Human Services Nominee
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
54 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 54
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 54
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 54
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 54
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 54
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 54
7. Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
7 of 54
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 54
9. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
9 of 54
10. Fun In The Sun
Source:Instagram
10 of 54
11. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
11 of 54
12. Hawaiian Holidays
Source:Instagram
12 of 54
13. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
13 of 54
14. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
14 of 54
15. Daddy's Girl
Source:Instagram
15 of 54
16. Barack & Sasha
Source:Instagram
16 of 54
17. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
17 of 54
18. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
18 of 54
19. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
19 of 54
20. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
20 of 54
21. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
21 of 54
22. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
22 of 54
23. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
23 of 54
24. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
24 of 54
25. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
25 of 54
26. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
26 of 54
27. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
27 of 54
28. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
28 of 54
29. The Obamas Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
29 of 54
30. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
30 of 54
31. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
31 of 54
32. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
32 of 54
33. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
33 of 54
34. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
34 of 54
35. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
35 of 54
36. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
36 of 54
37. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
37 of 54
38. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
38 of 54
39. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
39 of 54
40. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
40 of 54
41. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
41 of 54
42. Family Support
Source:Getty
42 of 54
43. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
43 of 54
44. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 54
45. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
45 of 54
46. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
46 of 54
47. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
47 of 54
48. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
48 of 54
49. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
49 of 54
50. Growing Up In The White House
Source:Instagram
50 of 54
51. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
51 of 54
52. Malia & Obama
Source:Instagram
52 of 54
53. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
53 of 54
54. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
54 of 54