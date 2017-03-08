The Fight Is On! Muhammad Ali’s Family Campaigns Against Trump

Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, don’t have time for President Trump and his administration.

Muhammad Ali’s son and ex-wife are preparing for a “showdown” against President Trump over religious freedom. The two will head to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to discuss the issue with lawmakers. They were invited by Democrats to a forum organized by House subcommittee members discussing border security. The Ali family wants an end to Trump’s travel ban and they hope to testify at a formal hearing in the future. To support their efforts, The Ali family is also launching a “Step Into the Ring” campaign using the hashtag #AlivsTrump.

If that doesn’t sound serious enough, they reportedly are calling on support from former boxing legends, including Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Roberto Duran.

Trump against these folks? Wouldn’t want to step into that ring.

The Ali family’s actions come just after they were detained by immigration officials in Florida a month ago. The mother and son, who were both born in the United Staes, were returning from a Black History Month event in Jamaica when they were apprehended and questioned at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. After having their religion questioned, Khalilah Camacho Ali believes they were targeted for being Muslim and having Arabic names. Khalilah Camacho Ali recalled the experience saying, “I’m paranoid. I’m just waiting for somebody to mess with me. That’s not a good feeling when you have to travel.” However, the Ali family is not letting the experience deter them. Khalilah Camacho Ali proclaims, “We, as a family, have been fighting this for a very long time…we are going to continue to fight for religious justice.”

After Trump’s first travel ban sparked chaos across the country, the President issued a revised one this week that bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program. The order also removes Iraq from the list of banned countries and takes out language prioritizing religious minorities that many believed benefited Christian immigrants while excluding Muslims. The new order is set to be effective starting March 16.

