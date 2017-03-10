Breaking: Pregnant Ciara In A Car Accident

Ciara has many people worried after she was in a car accident in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, the singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV hit the front passenger side of her vehicle. After the accident, Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder while walking around and talking on the phonem according to witnesses.There is no news yet on whether the crash affected her pregnancy. Ciara is currently in her third trimester.
We’ll continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces.
