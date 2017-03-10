Home > Entertainment

Breaking: Pregnant Ciara In A Car Accident

Police and the fire department responded to the incident.

Posted 3 hours ago.

ross094

US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY-PEOPLE

Source: Getty

Ciara has many people worried after she was in a car accident in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV hit the front passenger side of her vehicle. After the accident, Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder while walking around and talking on the phonem according to witnesses.There is no news yet on whether the crash affected her pregnancy. Ciara is currently in her third trimester.

Ciara

