Home > News

Women’s Rights Group Calling For Ezekiel Elliott To Be Suspended From NFL For Exposing A Woman’s Breasts

The football player is accused of sexual assault.

ross094

Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is continuing to cause controversy with his recent actions at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade. During a festive event on the roof of a Dallas bar, the 21-year-old was captured on video exposing a woman’s breasts. Though the woman seemed to be in a celebratory mood, footage shows her guarding her exposure after Elliott pulls down her blouse strap. More video shows the same woman exposing her breasts to a crowd, but still slapping away attempts by men to touch her cleavage. You can watch the footage below.

According to TMZ, Elliott’s representatives said the woman was not upset over the incident and she hung out with Elliott and his friends after the parade.

This did not stop people from being outraged. Shaunna Thomas, a co-founder for UltraViolet — an organization dedicated to fighting sexism and expanding women’s rights — said Elliott’s actions were clearly sexual assault. She believes Elliott should be suspended from his team. She further calls out the NFL, and Roger Goodell especially, to hold their players accountable. You can watch her comments below.

Elliott is not building a good case for himself, especially following his assault allegations last year. The Dallas incident opens up broader conversations about consent especially in party atmospheres. These are topics many women, such as Keke Palmer, are becoming more outspoken about. What do you think of Elliott’s actions? Do you think he should be suspended? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

 

ezekiel elliott

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Women’s Rights Group Calling For Ezekiel Elliott To Be Suspended From NFL For Exposing A Woman’s Breasts

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”