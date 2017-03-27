Actor Drags Disney As Islamophobic, Yet Past Tweets Reveal His Racism

Once upon a time, there was a man named Mohamad Adams who auditioned for Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin.

Adams claimed he was rejected by Disney because his name is Mohamad.

Here's my singing audition for @DisneyStudios Aladdin that was rejected because of my name "Mohamad". Please Disney, tell her to reconsider. pic.twitter.com/Qw4QdJD2kx — Moe Adams (@MoeAdamsTV) March 25, 2017

Adams initially received support from the Twitter community and he accused Disney of Islamophobia and racism.

Appreciating all the support. Thank you for siding against islamaphobia and racism. Love you all 😓 — Moe Adams (@MoeAdamsTV) March 25, 2017

Then, in a significant plot twist, someone resurfaces old posts where Adams is not just being racist, but anti-Black and misogynistic. He even thinks “rape is funny.”

& we'll be sure to tag them in your bullshit as well RT @MoeAdamsTV: Happy to say i'm going to interview with multiple news outlets Monday. pic.twitter.com/Wnqa3U7mgj — dad (@animalfriespls) March 26, 2017

Oh yea, and he’s homophobic too.

Dragging ensues.

@MoeAdamsTV they didn't cast you bc of other reasons but go awf I guess pic.twitter.com/mAQexB5GQG — ㅤ (@touchitcal) March 27, 2017

Twitter saves the day!

The end.

