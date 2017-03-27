Home > News

Actor Drags Disney As Islamophobic, Yet Past Tweets Reveal His Racism

Twitter has the receipts.

Once upon a time, there was a man named Mohamad Adams who auditioned for Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin.

Adams claimed he was rejected by Disney because his name is Mohamad.

Adams initially received support from the Twitter community and he accused Disney of Islamophobia and racism.

Then, in a significant plot twist, someone resurfaces old posts where Adams is not just being racist, but anti-Black and misogynistic. He even thinks “rape is funny.”

Oh yea, and he’s homophobic too.

Dragging ensues.

Twitter saves the day!

The end.

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

