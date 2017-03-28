Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Trey Songz Saying He Boosted Her Career

The rapper's level of petty is unmatched.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

This Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz saga just won’t let up.

As you may recall, Nicki came for Trey on social media after Remy Ma dropped her “ShETHER” diss track and just last week, Trey said that the Queens rapper “didn’t have sh*t before ‘Bottoms Up.'” In true Nicki fashion, she waited a couple of days to respond, but this week, she had time after her fans reminded her that Trey once opened for her.

The “No Frauds” rapper then took to Twitter to prove a point, asking her followers to list all her opening acts she had along the years.

Of course, her Barbz, who will do anything to protect their Queen, wasted no time slamming Trigga on social media.

If Trey thought Nicki disrespected him before, he definitely won’t like this.

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: "No Frauds," "Regret In Your Tears," and "Changed It." "No Frauds," featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track "shETHER." Meanwhile, "Regret In Your Tears" is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.

