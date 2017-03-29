Mega Preacher Jamal Bryant’s Baby Mother Wants Him In Jail

Baltimore mega preacher, Jamal Bryant is getting called out by a woman he had a child with, LaToya Odom. According to Odom, Bryant has ignored a court order regarding child support and now she wants the pastor jailed.

Odom initially sued Bryant back in 2016, demanding he make child support payments for their son, John Karston Bryant, who was born in 2015. She also fought for custody of baby John. Bryant argued that he initially made child support payments. However, according to him, Odom’s continued harassment made him cease the payments and he believed a judge could mediate the situation better. Bryant and Odom reached a settlement last November with Odom gaining primary physical custody of her son, while Bryant received visitation. The child support amount would not be disclosed, however Bryant had to cover Odom’s $13,500 legal bill.

Now, according to theJasmineBRAND.com, Odom has accused Bryant of not providing her with his address for their son’s medical card and Bryant is supposedly “late time to time” on his child support payments. Odom is calling for a revised court order so Bryant can make payments on time. She also wants the 45-year-old preacher sent to jail for contempt until he purges himself of said contempt.

This is messy. We’ll keep you updated as more legal news surfaces.

Also On Global Grind: