Watch Angela Rye Drag Joe Walsh For Being A ‘Bigot’

The read of the year.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

angela rye

Source: Larry French / Getty

Angela Rye held nothing back while slamming radio host Joe Walsh for saying the bar had been “lowered” for former President Barack Obama because he’s Black.

During a debate on CNN, the political commentator repeatedly called Walsh a “bigot,”asking, “Did you or did you not say that the standard was lower because he was Black?” When Walsh replied that he “absolutely” had, Rye said, “That’s what makes you a bigot, Joe.”

She continued, “I am tired of people telling me that Black people are beneath a standard when we have to be twice as good all the time. I’m not interested in having a dialogue with someone like Joe, who has demonstrated a propensity towards bigotry, and he did that on Twitter yesterday, in 140 characters or less.” As much as he tried to rebuttal, Walsh couldn’t get a word in as Angela Rye read him his rights.

Check out the intense exchange above.

 

 

Angela Rye , bigot , cnn , joe walsh , race

