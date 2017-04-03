Chicago Police Charge A 14-year-Old In Facebook Live Gang Rape

Facebook Live went from a fun, live streaming tool to becoming video evidence for law enforcement.

Unfortunately, Chicago Police know that all too well after charging a 14-year-old boy for his role in an alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live. According to NBC News, authorities said the attack involved five or six males. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi they arrested one of the “offenders in the video” and he is being charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

The young girl was assaulted by six assailants who live-streamed the rape and, sadly, none of the 40 viewers bothered to call authorities. Her mother went to police the next day when her daughter didn’t come home. Thankfully, the teen was found four blocks from her home after police were “working around the clock,” to locate her.

On Sunday, Area Central Detective Commander Brendan Deenihan said in a press conference that the rape survivor knew one of the young men who attacked her and was tricked into going to the house where she was raped. He told reporters, “From there, she was not allowed to leave and didn’t consent to what occurred. We have a very good idea of who these individuals are, but working with this victim at this time is very, very slow. She’s traumatized. She’s going to need help for a long time after this.”

Our thoughts go out to the victim and her family.