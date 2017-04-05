Home > Entertainment

Pepsi Pulls Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad After Backlash

The soda company issues a "my bads."

PepsiCo To Buy Bottlers, After First Offer Months Ago Declined

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Many people have decided to make Coke their beverage of choice this week following the epic fail of a Pepsi advertisement.

Pepsi tried to leverage current political unrest to promote their carbonated drink. In the ad, Kendell Jenner decides to leave her glamorous gig of modeling blond wigs to join a protest erupting outside. Towards the end of the protest, Jenner approaches a line of cops and she hands one of them a Pepsi. Instead of facing any sort of antagonism the cop receives the drink with a smile.

With the release of the ad, social media and many public figures erupted in anger. People accused Pepsi of making capitalizing off of people’s socio-political strife. Pepsi received the message and they’re pulling the ad from further distribution. In a statement posted by Wall Street Journal reporter Jennifer Maloney on Twitter, the company said, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout.” You can read their statement for yourself below.

The Kendall Jenner-led advertisement appears to be gone from the Pepsi Twitter and Facebook page now. This could serve as a prime example of what happens when people speak up and speak out, even against big companies like Pepsi. People who are fighting for justice will not have their issues trivialized for a soda sale.

