Home > News

United Airlines Changed Their Policy For Overbooked Flights

Jasmine Alyse

Leave a comment

US-AVIATION-UNITED-AIRLINES-PASSENGER-ABUSE

Well, who didn’t see this coming?

United Airlines just announced a change in their policy when it comes to overbooked flights. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to TMZ that United has updated its policy “to make sure crews traveling on our aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure. This ensures situations like Flight 3411 never happen again.”

That means if there is a need to displace a passenger from a flight to accommodate a crew member, the decision is made before boarding begins. If not, that crew member will have to wait for the next available flight.

The decision came after viral footage of 69-year old Kentucky doctor David Dao, being strong armed off the fully booked flight after refusing to give up his seat for a crew member, suffering a broken nose. His attorneys confirmed that he will need surgery, and believe Dao has a pretty good case on his hands.

United Airlines isn’t the only airline considering a revision of their fine print. Delta Airlines has given the greenlight to its supervisors to offer a displaced passenger up to $10,000 in compensation. The previous amount has been $1,350.

A United Airlines Senior VP of In-Flight Service confessed in an internal email how wrong the company was in their treatment of Dao. “No one should ever be mistreated this way … The world saw us in a bad moment.”

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

United Airlines

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

24 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading United Airlines Changed Their Policy For Overbooked Flights

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”