Hip Hop Trivia: Which Famous Rapper Spit These Classic Lyrics?

Black Music Month is quickly coming to an end, but we’re still celebrating.

From Rock to Hip Hop, there’s no end to how Black folks have influenced music. Now, with the nation and parts of the world protesting police violence and racism, some of music’s legends are stepping up to the plate, lending their platforms, money, and voices when we need them most. We’re talking Ice Cube, Jay-Z, and more.

In a statement posted to Roc Nation’s Instagram account earlier this month, Jay-Z revealed he’d had a conversation with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, for example:

“After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what’s right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me – a dad and a Black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father, and a Black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have.”

Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, while the other three officers involved in killed George Floyd have been accused of aiding and abetting murder.

While we wait on updates in Floyd’s case, join us in celebrating some of the Kings and Queens of Hip Hop.

Also On Global Grind: