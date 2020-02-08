Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars For Years — Here Are The Pics To Prove It

The #OscarsSoWhite debacle that took over the 2016-2020 award season — and although we still have a long ways to come when it comes to diversity, people of color have still managed to shine their brightest through it all. The 92nd t Academy Awards will air this Sunday at 8pm ESt, and it’s definitely the year to root for everybody Black.

Be sure catch the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday on ABC. Hit the flip to check out these mesmerizing photos of Black excellence drippin’ at the Academy Awards all throughout the years.

