Oldies But Goodies: Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media

We usually assume that only young folks and people who are trying to sell us things are on social media — but don’t sleep on the older stars, or celebs whose star power has cooled off. We learned from the recent VERZUS battle between legends Babyface Edmonds and Teddy Riley that even though some of our cultural uncles and aunties may not know how to use social media properly, they still have one.
So yes, icons like @Babyface and @Teddyriley1 on the ‘gram, just like us. Probably not as much though.
Check out more celebrities that you’d be surprised are on social media.
1. Jaleel White
IG: @JaleelWhite
Yup — Urkel has IG.
IG: @KellieSWilliams
And so does Laura Winslow.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQteF_xFtFC/?hl=en&taken-by=kielywilliams
The former 3LW has stayed low key since her days with the Cheetah Girls and her attempt at a solo career.
4. Fred Hammond
IG: @RealFredH
You just wouldn’t expect a Gospel Music legend to address people on IG.
IG: @Bl_Hamm
We’ve barely seen Brandon since Soul Food came out in ’97.
IG: @Karrineandco
B.K.A. Superhead — Karrine hasn’t shied away from her controversial past. But she’s definitely more careful about what she posts now that she’s a mom.
IG: @reallarkvoorhies
Lark has made more headlines for her antics than her career in recent years. That hasn’t stopped her from posting on the ‘Gram.
8. Tyrin Turner
IG: @TyrinTurner
https://www.instagram.com/p/BU96eDJhvZ6/?hl=en&tagged=tyrinturner
Tyrin isn’t a menace anymore. The actor is also a major Hollywood director now.
IG: @WilliamAllenYoung
Moesha’s dad also has IG.
10. Tatyana Ali
IG: @TatyanaAli
Ashley Banks is now hot mom, IG age.