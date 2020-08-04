CLOSE
Remember When: Every Black Women Everywhere Was Able To Relate To This Hilarious Meghan Markle Moment

Happy Birthday to the one, the only Meghan Markle.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

If you don’t know better than to play with a Black woman’s hair, Meghan Markle is here to teach you a thing or two. Our Princess was visiting Dublin’s Croke Park a couple years ago with Prince Harry when one toddler started to touch her face and tug on her perfectly pressed locks. Not only did she cut his hair pulling party short, Prince Harry also stepped in and wagged his finger “no” at the boy. Hubby knows!

The moment hilariously went viral on social media because, as you can see in the photo below, Meghan kept it playful but she was not playing, OK?

Today, Meghan celebrates her 39th birthday and seems happier than ever after dropping out of the royal life. Join us in wishing the beauty a happy, happy birthday.

More photos from she and Prince Harry’s 2018 picture-perfect trip below, but in the meantime:

ALSO: Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay And The Kids Couldn’t Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Dublin, Ireland - 11 Jul 2018

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Meghan is all smiles and gorgeousness.

IRELAND-ROYALS-VISIT

Source: FRANK MCGRATH / Getty

Her hubby loves the kids and seems to be a genuinely great guy.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Hand-in-hand, just as they should be. You’ve got to love ’em!

