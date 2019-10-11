How The Hilarious War Between Jamaica & Barbados Over Rihanna’s True Nationality Began… Allegedly

Rihanna is not Jamaican — I repeat, she is NOT Jamaican. But, Jamaicans are hilariously trying to make the world believe she is. I mean, I get it… who wouldn’t want to claim the baddest bad gyal of all time? @SherzCapone tweeted out a collage of three Jamaican icons, jokingly including RiRi as the fourth. APPARENTLY, Jamaicans were upset after Bajans made fun of their economy…. so, as might be expected, they stole Rihanna.

“How can one small island produce such talent whew,” he tweeted earlier this week:

How can one small island produce such talent whew pic.twitter.com/FZxtxRAgnz — Teddy Bruckshot (@SherzCapone) October 7, 2019

Mayhem ensued, as Jamaicans ran with the narrative in an attempt to rewrite everything we ACTUALLY know about Rihanna and her Barbadian origins.

“Jamaicans, you know, if we pretend like Rihanna is Jamaican, the world will believe us, and there is nothing Bajans can do about it. Let’s kidnap Rihanna’s nationality, y’all,” a fan tweeted. Even more funny is the fact that Jamaicans actually made a great case for themselves, albeit fictional.

Rihanna in faux locs…

🇯🇲 A thread of Rihanna embracing her Jamaican heritage. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/y0yETcbxdi — Cassius of the Antilles (@CRUELCASSIUS) October 9, 2019

They created a new birth certificate for the superstar, claiming that she is from Barbados Avenue, Jamaica.

To clear up some confusion people are having: In Jamaica our parishes have their own flags. This flag is the flag of St. Elizabeth where the town of Barbados is located. That’s why when you google Barbados flag this comes up pic.twitter.com/upzg2F2ucz — Cassius of the Antilles (@CRUELCASSIUS) October 10, 2019

Rihanna is from Barbados Avenue, Kingston Jamaica. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/8j7tm5U2um — . (@BlackArabEnts) October 10, 2019

They edited her Wikipedia page. A thorough move, if I do say so myself.

I’ve awoken to the comforting knowledge that Jamaicans have edited Rihanna’s wiki page to correctly inform

the public that she was actually born in St Anns’s Jamaica. Today is a good day. #ReclaimRihanna #RihannaIsJamaican — Akala (@akalamusic) October 10, 2019

They moved on to her immense love for Jamaica over the years.

Rihanna has even kept her homeland included in her fashion ventures. Here is her 2017 Fenty Puma Collection which utilizes the colors of our flag 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 All the proceeds from this went to helping Her uncle Buju Banton fight the justice system and be released from Prison pic.twitter.com/EGcTeiq7Te — Cassius of the Antilles (@CRUELCASSIUS) October 10, 2019

And put her on the country’s currency.

It was kind of convincing…

I know Rihanna is from Barbados, but damn y’all be sounding convincing on here 😂 — Xe (@xena_rachelle) October 10, 2019

To the point that Bajans had to fight back… QUICKLY.

We do not have a big ass poster of Rihanna in our airport as soon as you land for this kind of erasure. We do not tell every tourist where Rihannas house is for this. — sAGiqUAriUs ¹¹⁴⁴ (@ohwesomnerual) October 9, 2019

“We do not tell every tourist where Rihanna’s house is for this,” a Bajan fan quipped. “Where the F*CK are my fellow Bajans???!!!! I NEED BACKUP!!!”

Y’all calling Rihanna Jamaican is equally hilarious & annoying af 😂😂😂 stop fucking playing with us 😭 — 🐉 (@jaiduhhhh) October 10, 2019

Things got really ruthless, as they threatened to steal Nicki Minaj from Trinidad next.

*Jamaicans publicly taking Rihanna from Barbados*

Trini🇹🇹: LMAAOOO😂 Jamaicans: we're taking nicki next Trini🇹🇹: pic.twitter.com/xVg3pzaUJ3 — DaBreda (@SayMaliSlime) October 10, 2019

See more hilarious tweets from this ongoing war below and let us know what you believe.

There is a street named after Rihanna in Barbados, they really love Jamaicans there — less is mo (@_lessismaur) October 9, 2019

RT @rihanna: I’ve literally been Jamaican my entire life. I do visit Barbados at times but that’s it. Love my Bajans and the black, green and gold in their flag. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/lGPY4rJFA0 — ST. ANN, JAMAICA (@stann360) October 10, 2019

Me when Rihanna becomes recognized as Jamaican pic.twitter.com/WAwh7CizcL — rihanna is jamaican (@DavidEatsViagra) October 10, 2019

Bajans: Rihanna Comes From Barbados Jamaicans : pic.twitter.com/PoT3yFf4DT — Rihanna Jamaican Sideman (@IAmromziinova) October 10, 2019

Jamaicans are truly the Pirates Of The Caribbean. How we just tief Rihanna because the Bajans upset we. Like ….. dis we , we cool off and come back and say, “ Hand over your woman, your country’s gold and prized possessions”. Now walk di plank! Pon de replay. — Mamachel (@mamachell) October 10, 2019