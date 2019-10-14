Rest In Peace, Beautiful: 10 Photos Of Sulli, The K-Pop Star Found Mysteriously Dead At Age 25

South Korean actress and singer Sulli was reportedly found dead in her Seongnam home today. There aren’t many details just yet, but authorities believe the former f(x) star committed suicide.

From CNN:

The 25-year-old singer and actress was found dead by her manager on Monday afternoon local time, police told CNN. “So far, it seems she killed herself, but we will leave all possibilities open and investigate,” a police official said. Sulli’s manager spoke to her on Sunday evening and went to check on her when he was unable to reach her on Monday. The singer, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was found on the second floor of her house in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam, south of the capital city, Seoul.

There was a note found at the scene, but authorities have yet to have it analyzed, CNN states. We will continue to update this story as more details emerge and our hearts and prayers are with Sulli’s family and loved ones at this time. More photos of the young beauty on the flip.

