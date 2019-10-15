Cheaper By The Dozen: 7 Celebs With Loooots Of Kids 

The Internet had a field day on Monday after Keke Wyatt announced that she was expecting her 10th child. Yes, like 9+1.
The “My First Love” singer has always been known for her brolic brood, and as soon as her new baby boy or girl arrives, she’ll have enough kids to have a little football team roster.
My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars💋💋💋 photo credit: @keever_west Styled/Designed by: @keever_west Asst: @freddyoart
Of course, people had lots to say about Keke’s 10th pregnancy.
And while some people will never get it:
Real people do:
But things haven’t always been this joyful for Keke and her brood. Just last year, the singer went through a very public divorce at the same time she was 8 months pregnant with her 9th child, and her other baby boy was fighting cancer. In an emotional video from 2018, the “R&B Divas” star lashed out:
“You want to know something, America? When you 8 months pregnant and you got a child sick, in and out of the hospital, and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce. Because… he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says that from the very beginning you never trusted me and all that kind of stuff.”
What a difference a year can make, because now Keke is married to Zachariah Daring and expecting a brand new healthy baby. Won’t he do it?
