Netflix Teases New Comedy Show With A “Magical Negro” Sketch

Netflix continues to strengthen their comedy brand with an upcoming show called Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show.

The show, which is produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, will debut next month and already the cast is bringing the laughs with a newly released sketch.

In a clip, the all-Black cast tackles the movie trope of the magical negro, or in other words, that Black character in a movie that usually doesn’t have a storyline of their own, but their sole purpose is to help the White lead in the film. The Astronomy Club tackles such characters like Oda Mae Brown from Ghost, Hoke Colburn from Driving Miss Daisy, and Aibileen Clark from The Help just to name a few as they try to deprogram themselves from being the magical negro. Peep the hilarity below.

The Astronomy Club already started building a name for themselves with a few bits for Comedy Central. According to Shadow and Act, they received their big break early this summer when Netflix ordered six half-hour episodes starring the New York-based improv and sketch group. The team was created in 2013 and was billed as the first all-Black house team at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Astronomy Club members include Shawntae Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar.

You can check out Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show when it premieres on Netflix December 6.

