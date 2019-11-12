Press Play: Netflix Teases ‘Selena: The Series’ & More

Netflix is coming out with a bio-series about late legend Selena Quintanilla and this week, we get a very short look at what to expect. The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos takes on the role of Selena, channeling the famed singer in one of her most iconic looks in the clip above.

“The series is described as ‘a coming of age story that follows Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music,'” Just Jared writes in a short synopsis, adding “The series will be split into two parts, with the first half comprising six hour-long episodes.”

Tune in.

Elsewhere Harley Quinn, the animated series, gets an official trailer.

Voiced by Kaley Cuoco, Harley breaks up with The Joker in this DC Universe original. “Joker never loved me,” she says in the trailer above. “He only loves Batman.”

Watch Harley go out and try to make it on her own and tune into the series November 29.

