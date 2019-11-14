Black Dad Appreciation: These Awesome Fathers Learn To Plié In Adorable Daddy-Daughter Ballet Video

A Philadelphia dance studio is going viral after sharing a heartwarming video on social media. In the clip, little girls are learning BOGA (Ballet + Yoga) with their dads, who seem very invested in getting the moves just right. Ava Duvernay reposted the video on Twitter, as did many others. The famed filmmaker tweeted…

“Happy Tuesday. I miss my Dad. He would have done this for me. To all the many, many millions of brothers out there being great, thank you.”

The Echappe Dance Arts, LLC was founded by Erin I. Lee, who also serves as the studio’s director. She hit Instagram to express joy as folks recognized the studio and also invited more dads to come out for a class. “We’re featured on news stations all around the words. Major tears right now! ❤️,” she captioned one post.

Amazing!