6lack Questioned Folks’ Intelligence While Defending Summer Walker & The Internet Is Now In Shambles

We were already huge fans of 6lack, but our love for the singer-songwriter just grew tremendously.
As we all know, Summer Walker recently announced she wouldn’t perform all of her scheduled tour dates due to social anxiety, stating fans from the canceled stops would receive a full refund.
“I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality,” she said in a video posted to her social media. “I hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day I’m a person, I have feelings, I get tired, I get sad. It’s just a lot.” The announcement came after fans accused the singer of being less than excited during meet -and-greets. Not surprisingly, Summer canceling 20 shows caused some drama — but mostly, we saw tons of weird folks questioning whether or not she really suffers from social anxiety, since she can “strip in front of mad people.”
Well 6lack, who was featured on Summer’s album, had time this week and he came to her defense. After someone reposted a video of Summer showing some cheek in the street with the caption “This is social anxiety, huh? In the middle of the streets in her panties. Yeah I’m not goin,” 6lack hopped in. See the interaction below.
But he didn’t stop there.
6lack gets it. We're not sure how other people don't.