Not Loud Enough: NBC Issues Half-Baked Statement RE: Gabrielle Union’s “Concerns,” Gabby Responds

Gabrielle Union has been in headlines of late, after she was let go from her gig as a judge on America’s Got Talent. According to reports, the famed actress was relieved of her duties after complaining about several racist situations that allegedly occurred behind the scenes and on set of the competition series. Apparently, Gabby’s complaints included: Jay Leno comparing dogs to something you’d find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant”; a white contestant impersonating people of color; Simon Cowell smoking inside, and more. Gabby was reportedly viewed as difficult after asking a contestant what their pronouns were, in addition to a separate instance when she stood up for a Black competitor, as well as the aforementioned, alleged matters. Not to mention, there have also been reports that producers took issue with her hairstyles, which were allegedly too Black.

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So 🥂 to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Initially, NBC brushed her departure off as normal. “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” the network told PEOPLE, adding “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

But after Gabby and D-Wade pretty much confirmed rumors of foul play, NBC and AGT producers have changed their tune — sort of. From Page Six:

“In a statement, NBC, alongside producers Freemantle and Syco, told Page Six: ‘We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.’”

Gabby seems to have responded to the statement via Twitter:

The statement didn’t really read like an apology to us either… hit us up with your thoughts on whether or not NBC was loud enough for you.

