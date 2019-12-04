CLOSE
HomeMusic

Tune In: Dave East Plays Queen Naija’s Boyfriend In New ‘Good Morning Text’ Visual

Queen Naija just released a new video for her song “Good Morning Text” and it stars fellow up-and-coming artist Dave East. With East playing her boyfriend, Naija fawns over her relationship, wondering if she loves her man more than he loves her.

She sings…

“I used to check my phone

Chills when I saw your name/

Used to talk all night long

Now things are not the same/

I used to lay in your bed

While you used to play in my head, yeah/

We were the best of friends

I’m second guessing this/

Now I just question myself

Yeah, yeah”

In the clip, Naija is in a dance studio practicing a routine, but most of her time is spent making breakfast and playing in bed with her on-screen lover. Check out the video up top.
Dave East , queen naija

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close