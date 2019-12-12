The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Is Finally Here, And It Was Worth The Wait [Video]

Of course, the movie was filmed on location in Washington Heights and was directed by Jon Chu, which marks in his first film since his work on Crazy Rich Asians.

In The Heights boasts a star-studded cast including Anthony Ramos, Orange Is The New Black’s Dascha Polanco, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, Straight Outta Compton’s Cory Hawkins, Marc Anthony, and more. The film is set to hit theaters on June 26.