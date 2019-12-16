Not Again: Penn Badgley Reprises Role As Psychotic Serial Killer In ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer

Penn Badgley is back for an all new season of You, but if you watched the first go ’round you understand why we’re not so sure that’s a good thing. The Gossip Girl actor plays a stalker in the Netflix series, though early on it somewhat appeared he’d just been looking for love just like any other person.

Here’s the synospsis for season 2, courtesy of Just Jared:

“When we last saw Joe (Badgley) his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) — a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season two finds him on the run from Candace — leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.”

Tune into the streaming service on Thursday, December 26 to watch.