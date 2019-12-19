The Viral Twitter Thread That Could Cancel Camila Cabello’s Career

2019 isn’t over just yet. Singer Camila Cabello has been called out for a slew of racist and xenophobic memes allegedly posted to her old Tumblr account. The posts, listed in a Twitter thread, made fun of Black, Mexican, and Asian folks. Top top that off, there were also jokes about Rihanna’s 2009 domestic assault.

In response, Camila took to her own social media to apologize, blaming the posts on being young and dumb.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” she tweeted yesterday afternoon. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

ALSO READ: HilarioUs Tweets That Prove Office Holiday Parties Are Awkward AF

“These mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that,” she went on to say, concluding with “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

Hit the flip for the thread that could very well end Camila’s career.

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind: