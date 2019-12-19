R.I.P Herman Boone: Fans Mourn Death Of Legendary Football Coach Portrayed In ‘Remember The Titans’

#RIP The Real Herman Boone. We will Always Remember the Titans. Thanks for changing a nation and inspiring young athletes for generations. You are a #TrueHero pic.twitter.com/h0jEt62vAN — Michael Buza (@inc0gnet0) December 19, 2019

We lost a legend this week, as Coach Herman Boone has reportedly passed away at the age of 84 after battling cancer. Boone was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the classic movie Remember The Titans, which saw a young, Black coach bring Black and White T.C. Williams High School football players together to lead them to victory.

On Wednesday, the Virginia high school tweeted the news, writing in a post “It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971.”

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

“Boone’s team gained national attention in 1971 … when President Nixon dubbed the Titans ‘the team saved the city of Alexandria.’ Boone continued to coach the Titans until he was let go in 1979,” TMZ states. See more photos and tweets below. May Coach Boone rest in peace.

May your soul RIP Coach Herman Boone #RememberTheTitans pic.twitter.com/j6PS19c4Yo — Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) December 19, 2019

Had the great honor to coach in the US army All American game alongside the late great Herman Boone. Coach Boone was portrayed in The movie “Remember The Titans” pic.twitter.com/V4StyunO1D — Terry M. Smith (@CoachTerryPSU) December 19, 2019

It’s sad that Herman Boone and Bill Yost are both dead now, only about 6-8 months apart too. Absolute legends #RememberTheTitans pic.twitter.com/m3mvOFNq1l — Prime Time (@_PrimeTimeDre) December 19, 2019

Coach Herman Boone, Whom Denzel Washington Played In ‘Rember The Titans’ Dead at the Age Of 84 https://t.co/FJTRVGk2X9 pic.twitter.com/xhzEPG58fu — Evolved Mind (@BattleRapAfrica) December 19, 2019

I miss you, Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach. He inspired movie #RememberTheTitans for Denzel washington. Save for blessing team players everyday, and all become in 19 years ever taken. RIP Herman Boone 84. 🙏 🙏 https://t.co/VWgUifT8il — Joshua John Blood (@joshuablood98) December 19, 2019

