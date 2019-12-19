R.I.P Herman Boone: Fans Mourn Death Of Legendary Football Coach Portrayed In ‘Remember The Titans’

We lost a legend this week, as Coach Herman Boone has reportedly passed away at the age of 84 after battling cancer. Boone was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the classic movie Remember The Titans, which saw a young, Black coach bring Black and White T.C. Williams High School football players together to lead them to victory.
On Wednesday, the Virginia high school tweeted the news, writing in a post “It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971.”
“Boone’s team gained national attention in 1971 … when President Nixon dubbed the Titans ‘the team saved the city of Alexandria.’ Boone continued to coach the Titans until he was let go in 1979,” TMZ states. See more photos and tweets below. May Coach Boone rest in peace.
