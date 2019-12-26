For Us, By Us: The BEST Hood Anthems Of The 2010s

As the decade comes to a close, we’ve been celebrating the 2010s nonstop. One thing we can definitely say the last ten years brought us is great music and more specifically, fire hood anthems. Some of these songs deserved a ton more recognition, but it seems nobody celebrates US the way we celebrate US.

GALLERY: The Sexiest Saweetie Moments This Year

Whether they charted or not, chances are you and your day ones f*cked with these classics hard. So, this one goes out to all the Bobby Shmurdas, Rich Homie Quans, and Young M.As of the world. Check out the best hood anthems to come out in the last ten years and let us know if we missed any of your faves.

No Hands – Waka Flocka Flame

Love Sosa- Chief Keef

B.M.F – Rick Ross

Hard In Da Paint – Waka Flocka

F*ckin’ Problems – A$AP Rocky

Ready Or Not – Meek Mill

Black And Yellow – Wiz Khalifa

Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) – Rich Homie Quan

Beez In The Trap – Nicki Minaj

Big Amount – 2 Chainz Feat. Drake

Bandz A Make Her Dance – Juicy J

Hot N*gga – Bobby Shmurda

Dreams and Nightmares – Meek Mill

We Dem Boyz – Wiz Khalifa

March Madness – Future

F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt – Jay-Z

CoCo – O.T. Genasis

Trap Queen – Fetty Wap

Try Me – Dej Loaf

F*ck Up Some Commas – Future

Move That Dope – Future

Down In The DM – Yo Gotti

Back To Back – Drake

Stick Talk – Future

Foreva – Cardi B

Still Think About You – A Boogie

Bad And Boujee – Migos

Rake It Up – Yo Gotti Feat Nicki Minaj

Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg

T-Shirt – Migos

Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

My Sh*t – A Boogie

Ooouuu – Young M.A

Mob Ties – Drake

Public Housing – Lil Durk

Walk It Talk It – Migos

Act Up – City Girls

Plug Walk – Rich The Kid

Envy Me – Calboy

My Type – Saweetie

Close Friends – Lil Baby, Gunna

Hit The Quan – iLoveMemphis

Pop Out – Polo G Feat. Lil Tjay

Cash Shit – Meg Thee Stallion Feat. DaBaby

BOP – DaBaby

Believe Dat – LightSkinKeisha

Welcome To The Party – Pop Smoke

Also On Global Grind: