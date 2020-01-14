City Girls Up 2: The Pettiest Lori Harvey/Future Tweets So Far

After all the drama surrounding who Lori Harvey is dating, the City Girls’ leader seems to have settled down with Future. At least, for the moment.

If you’ll recall, Twitter’s favorite “toxic” rapper wasn’t happy to see Lori Harvey playing the field (allegedly), so to see them back on good terms AND posting each other online is surprising. Of course folks have all the jokes because Lori doesn’t seem to get attached to the men who fall for her and Future… well, Future is Future.

Tons of the rapper’s fans are actually hoping he gets his feelings hurt.

“The music quality has been low ever since Hndrxx, please Lord lead her astray,” one user tweeted.

Praying Lori Harvey hurts Future because the music quality has been low ever since Hndrxx pls lord lead her astray. Amen. pic.twitter.com/l62VpZ9UOD — 👨🏽‍🚀 (@MattCamps876) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, City Girls are praying Lori Harvey doesn’t find herself in a *ahem* permanent situation with a frivolous Future.

I Stan Lori Harvey but I hope she don’t get pregnant by that ediat man — DAZHANÉLEAH. (@Dazhaneleah) January 11, 2020

They’d hate to see it…

Hit the flip for more of the funniest/pettiest reactions to this City Girls-City Boys face-off and stay tuned.

