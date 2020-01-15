CLOSE
Apparently, Introverts HATE Answering These “Stupid” Questions…

If you’ve been on Twitter in the last 24 hours, you know self-proclaimed introverts are coming for necks out here. Apparently, extroverts ask some pretty dumb questions and introverts are tired of it. The hashtag #StupidQuestionsForIntroverts started trending and hilarity ensued…

Don’t ask an introvert to pick up for a number they don’t know, for example.

And, the “more the better” isn’t exactly true where company is concerned.

Any other extroverts feeling attacked?

 

A personal fave.

Hit the flip for more “stupid” questions introverts say they are tired of answering…

