Apparently, Introverts HATE Answering These “Stupid” Questions…

If you’ve been on Twitter in the last 24 hours, you know self-proclaimed introverts are coming for necks out here. Apparently, extroverts ask some pretty dumb questions and introverts are tired of it. The hashtag #StupidQuestionsForIntroverts started trending and hilarity ensued…
ALSO: “Um, Spice Girls?” This Clip Of Late ’90s Babies Trying To Identify ’90s Stars Absolutely SENT Us
Don’t ask an introvert to pick up for a number they don’t know, for example.
And, the “more the better” isn’t exactly true where company is concerned.
Any other extroverts feeling attacked?
A personal fave.
Hit the flip for more “stupid” questions introverts say they are tired of answering…
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On Global Grind:
You May Also Like