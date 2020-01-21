For Us, By Us: 4 Must-See Moments From The 2020 Urban One Honors

The annual Urban One Honors went down last night and per usual, it was a star-studded cultural moment for the nation to behold.

From Chance The Rapper to Lil Kim and Missy Elliott, tons of our faves were in the building to celebrate our success and thank Cathy Hughes for creating a platform and home for the Black community. Music Innovation Honoree Missy shed tears as she said her final thank you’s.

“Cathy Hughes. We all are chosen but I believe that there are certain people who are chosen to be a vessel. And Cathy Hughes you are a vessel. You are bold you are fierce. You are strong, innovative. A visionary. Everything about you inspires me to keep doing what I do,” she told the crowd.

ALSO: The Affluent Issue | Cathy Hughes Talks Building Urban One’s Legacy For MONARCH Magazine

“Thank you again for making spaces like this, Ms. H,” Represent Change honoree Chance added during his acceptance speech. “And hearing these stories about getting loaned the first million dollars to create this huge network of radio stations that’s Black-owned, the largest Black-owned distributor of urban content in the world… we all need help, we all gotta work together. I talk about independence all the time, but I don’t want you guys to think independence means I do it by myself at all. I hate the saying ‘You gotta pull yourself up by your own boot straps.’ That doesn’t make sense at all. We pull each other up and we give each other a platform where we can make the change that we wanna see. So again, I’m immensely honored and Ms. H thank you for these forty years and hopefully for the rest of time.”

Hit the flip for four must-see Urban One Honors moments, including Missy and Chance’s heartfelt speeches.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Global Grind: