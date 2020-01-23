Watch: Loaded Lux Partners With Hot 97 To Host ‘Top Shelf’ Competition Series

You really can’t call yourself a fan of Hip Hop music if you aren’t familiar with battle rap legend Loaded Lux. After going bar for bar with the best of ’em, the Harlem lyricist has partnered with Hot 97 to host his own 4-part Youtube competition series, Loaded lux Top Shelf. Just two episodes in, we’ve already witnessed some heat from up-and-coming artists like Newark’s Mek 4Real, Atlanta’s own JNolan, and more. The talented is handpicked by Lux, so all the old school rap fans can rest assured there’s an emphasis on freestyling and true improvisation in each episode.

The series seeks to “crown the best-unsigned emcees in the U.S,” a press release states. “After a call-out for freestylists to drop and post their tightest ’24’ a few months ago, host – and freestyle extraordinaire – Loaded Lux selected 16 rappers to be featured in our 4-part video series on Hot 97 Youtube and HOT97.com. Your VOTE will determine the finalists in each weekly episode to finally compete in the championship round for 2 Grand + more prizes to be announced.

ALSO: This Clip Of Late ’90s Babies Struggling To Identify ’90s Stars Absolutely SENT Us

Tune into the first two episodes below and tune in next Monday to catch the next one. Plus, vote for your favorite artist here: https://www.hot97.com/TopShelfFreestyle