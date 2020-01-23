Press Play: Talented Filmmaker Redoes ‘You’ With Brooklyn Twist, André 3000 Joins Jason Segel Mystery Series

Netflix’s You series starring Penn Badgley is the talk of TV lovers everywhere. Now, up-and-coming filmmaker Karl Lunz put his own hilarious spin on the show. Centered in Brooklyn, NY, Josiah (Malak Lunsford) is at the supermarket thinking Joe thoughts about Mercedes (Alexa Leighton), who is beautiful but may have too many kids for his liking. Like Joe, Josiah looks innocent enough, assisting the young lady with some diapers… but then, her boyfriend (Karl Lunz) walks in. Tune in up top, plus their social media below.

@KarlLunz

@AlexaLeighton

@MalakLunsford

After admitting that he’s been having a tough time with music and all the judgment that comes with it recently, our fave André 3000 is shifting his focus for a little while. According to new reports and the trailer above, he’ll be starring in new AMC original mystery series Dispatches From Elsewhere, alongside Jason Segel, who also created and executive produced the show.

“The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is,” a synopsis courtesy of IMDB and AMC reads. “This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

Tune in above and let us know if you’re as excited as we are.

