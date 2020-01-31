Tune In: Adrian Daniel Drops New Single “Love Me”

One of our favorite up-and-coming artists is back with some new heat. Fresh off his headlining performance at Brooklyn Museum First Saturdays’ ‘Best of the Borough,’ R&B singer Adrian Daniel has released his single “Love Me.”

“It was a lie, the way that you looked in my eyes. I felt myself crumble inside from the questions that lingered, just tell me your why, tell me why” he sings, painting a gloomy picture of what it’s like to tough it out in strained relationships. After a deep conversation with friends, the Brooklyn native concluded people have unrealistic expectations of what relationships look like — “Love Me” debunks those assumptions.

ALSO: Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In Hypnotizing New Visual

“There is no such thing as a perfect relationship yet people are obsessed with fairy tales, and relationship goals,” Adrian said. “A relationship is doomed from the start if you buy into the fairy tale because at any given moment somebody is giving more than the other, someone is taking shit for granted, f’ing up. Relationships to me are not always a 50/50 transaction; What we bring to the table is never quite equal. Some days we each give more than the other but if the unbalance stays one sided a person can slowly start to become empty inside. It’s not that your settling, it’s leaving room for the good & the bad in a relationship.”

WATCH: Adrian Daniel Opens Up About Being A Normal Guy, Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘, & Cardi B

Stream “Love Me” below and stay tuned for more from Adrian.