CLOSE
HomeMusic

Playlist Poppin’: Khalid & Disclosure Join Forces On New Feel-Good Track “Know Your Worth”

We've been waiting on this one. Tune in.

Khalid is back with a new song we think you’ll appreciate, as it’s all about loving yourself enough to be with someone who loves you too. Just after announcing his collaboration with Levi’s, the singer drops “Know Your Worth,” produced by electronic duo Disclosure.

“You don’t know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst,” he sings on the upbeat song. Tune in up top.

So far, fans seem to be loving the new single. This young woman’s got a new “get ready” anthem…

Others are feeling all the feels…

But most importantly, Khalid’s message is getting through.

Let us know what you think after listening.

GlobalGrind Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Khalid , new music , Newsletter

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close