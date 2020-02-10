Not Wrong: Twitter Says The Best TV Theme Song Moments Of All Time Are BLACK

It’s Black History Month and there’s an interesting conversation going on online about TV show theme songs. One young person hit Twitter to say the season 5 version of Sister, Sister‘s theme song is “unmatched” and the rest of Black Twitter pulled up to debate his opinion. You won’t be surprised to see the other theme songs they say hold a candle to Tia and Tamera‘s were also performed by US.
ALSO: Playlist Poppin’ | Bad Bunny Hops On “Loyal” Remix With PartyNextDoor & Drake
Keep scrolling for 11 more that were mentioned and get the full list in the thread above.
The Parkers
Living Single
Half & Half
The Proud Family
One On One
Moesha
That’s So Raven
Eve
The Jamie Foxx Show
Girlfriends
The Wayans Bros
